Nancy Ricks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Ricks, EDD
Overview of Nancy Ricks, EDD
Nancy Ricks, EDD is a Neuropsychologist in Plymouth, MA.
Nancy Ricks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Nancy Ricks' Office Locations
-
1
Mjh Nutrition16 Aldrin Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-6907
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Ricks?
Dr. Ricks was great, listened intently, and was very helpful.
About Nancy Ricks, EDD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1588625008
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Ricks accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Ricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Ricks works at
7 patients have reviewed Nancy Ricks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Ricks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Ricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Ricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.