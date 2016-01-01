Nancy Serbellon, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Serbellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Serbellon, NP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian/Allen Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions (212) 305-0114
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai West
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Nancy Serbellon, NP
- Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225469216
Nancy Serbellon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Serbellon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Serbellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Nancy Serbellon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Serbellon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Serbellon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Serbellon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.