Nancy Shirey, APRN

Midwifery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Nancy Shirey, APRN

Nancy Shirey, APRN is a Midwife in Lexington, KY. 

Nancy Shirey works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nancy Shirey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology
    170 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 104, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Nancy Shirey, APRN

  • Midwifery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1972550481
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Nancy Shirey, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Shirey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nancy Shirey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Nancy Shirey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nancy Shirey works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Nancy Shirey’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Nancy Shirey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Shirey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Shirey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Shirey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

