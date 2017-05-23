Nancy Taylor is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Taylor
Overview
Nancy Taylor is a Counselor in Mount Airy, NC.
Nancy Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Journey Counseling Service1158 W Lebanon St, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Directions (336) 705-9848
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best decision I've ever made in going to talk with Nancy. She is the best!
About Nancy Taylor
- Counseling
- English
- 1184656365
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Taylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Nancy Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Taylor.
