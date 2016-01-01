See All Nurse Practitioners in Grass Valley, CA
Nancy Tibbetts, FNP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Nancy Tibbetts, FNP

Nancy Tibbetts, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Grass Valley, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Nancy Tibbetts works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada in Grass Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nancy Tibbetts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada
    280 Sierra College Dr Ste 115, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Nancy Tibbetts, FNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1871648196
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Anchorage Alaska Native Medical Center
    Internship
    • San Francisco General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Tibbetts, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Tibbetts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Tibbetts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nancy Tibbetts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Tibbetts works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada in Grass Valley, CA. View the full address on Nancy Tibbetts’s profile.

    Nancy Tibbetts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Tibbetts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Tibbetts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Tibbetts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

