Nancy Tibbetts, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Tibbetts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Tibbetts, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Nancy Tibbetts, FNP
Nancy Tibbetts, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Grass Valley, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Nancy Tibbetts works at
Nancy Tibbetts' Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada280 Sierra College Dr Ste 115, Grass Valley, CA 95945 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Tibbetts?
About Nancy Tibbetts, FNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1871648196
Education & Certifications
- Anchorage Alaska Native Medical Center
- San Francisco General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Tibbetts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Tibbetts accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nancy Tibbetts using Healthline FindCare.
Nancy Tibbetts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Tibbetts works at
Nancy Tibbetts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Tibbetts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Tibbetts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Tibbetts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.