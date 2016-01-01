Nancy Walsh, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Walsh, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Nancy Walsh, PT
Nancy Walsh, PT is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Proctor, MN.
Nancy Walsh works at
Nancy Walsh's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic211 S Boundary Ave, Proctor, MN 55810 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Walsh?
About Nancy Walsh, PT
- Rehabilitation
- English
- Female
- 1659447068
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Walsh accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nancy Walsh using Healthline FindCare.
Nancy Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Walsh works at
Nancy Walsh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.