See All Physical Therapists in Proctor, MN
Nancy Walsh, PT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nancy Walsh, PT

Rehabilitation
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Proctor, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Nancy Walsh, PT

Nancy Walsh, PT is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Proctor, MN. 

Nancy Walsh works at Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic in Proctor, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nancy Walsh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic
    211 S Boundary Ave, Proctor, MN 55810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nancy Walsh?

    Photo: Nancy Walsh, PT
    How would you rate your experience with Nancy Walsh, PT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nancy Walsh to family and friends

    Nancy Walsh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nancy Walsh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nancy Walsh, PT.

    About Nancy Walsh, PT

    Specialties
    • Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1659447068
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Walsh, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Walsh works at Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic in Proctor, MN. View the full address on Nancy Walsh’s profile.

    Nancy Walsh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Walsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.