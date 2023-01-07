Nancy Wells, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Wells, WHNP
Overview of Nancy Wells, WHNP
Nancy Wells, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA.
Nancy Wells' Office Locations
Womens Health Associates2400 Hospital Dr Ste 240, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She took the time to talk about what I have going on. Nancy is very knowledgeable and very personable! Would definitely recommend her!! Thank you Nancy!!
About Nancy Wells, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Wells has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Wells accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nancy Wells using Healthline FindCare.
Nancy Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Nancy Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.