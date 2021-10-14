Nancy Winston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Winston, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nancy Winston, LPC is a Counselor in Summerville, SC.
Nancy Winston works at
Locations
Wendy Fredrickson Trudeau Lisw-cp130 E Richardson Ave, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 864-5554
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Nancy Winston, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1881787778
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Winston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Winston works at
3 patients have reviewed Nancy Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Winston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Winston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Winston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.