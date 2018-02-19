Dr. Nancy Zimmerman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Zimmerman, DC
Overview
Dr. Nancy Zimmerman, DC is a Chiropractor in Brownsville, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 98 E Price Rd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 544-5513
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?
Dr. Nancy Zimmerman is awesome and professional. I went in with extreme pain And now I am in a low level of pain. She teaches you and helps you understand how you can help yourself as well. Awesome Doctor. Now her daughters workare doctors as well and each of them have helped in different ways. All I can say is the best. Tks!
About Dr. Nancy Zimmerman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1336200088
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.