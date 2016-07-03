Dr. Nancy Zoeller, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Zoeller, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Zoeller, PHD is a Psychologist in East Amherst, NY.
Dr. Zoeller works at
Locations
-
1
East Amherst Psychology Group LLC9750 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 Directions (716) 636-1375
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zoeller?
Great Doctor.
About Dr. Nancy Zoeller, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073515052
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoeller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoeller works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoeller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.