Naomi Amaya, PSY
Naomi Amaya, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in West Hartford, CT.
- 1 846 Farmington Ave Ste 11, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 236-7333
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205932886
Naomi Amaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Naomi Amaya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Naomi Amaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Naomi Amaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Naomi Amaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.