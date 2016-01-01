Dr. Chao accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naomi Chao, PHD
Overview
Dr. Naomi Chao, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in South El Monte, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1224 Santa Anita Ave Ste B1, South El Monte, CA 91733 Directions (626) 688-1275
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naomi Chao, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Chinese
- 1427046168
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chao speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
