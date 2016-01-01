Overview

Naomi Scott, LPC is a Counselor in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Phillips Graduate Institute.



Naomi Scott works at Robnita Healthcare Services Inc Dba in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.