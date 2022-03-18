See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Narissa Marasso, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Narissa Marasso, NP

Narissa Marasso, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Narissa Marasso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    816 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 939-2550
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2022
    I've been seeing Narissa for 4 months now and she is terrific. She works with me to co-create a treatment plan that helps me reach my recovery goals. Since I started seeing her, my quality of life has improved measurably. Despite one of the other reviews, I have found the office staff to be super friendly and responsive.
    About Narissa Marasso, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427694165
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Narissa Marasso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Narissa Marasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Narissa Marasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Narissa Marasso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Narissa Marasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Narissa Marasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.