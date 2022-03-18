Narissa Marasso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Narissa Marasso, NP
Overview of Narissa Marasso, NP
Narissa Marasso, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Narissa Marasso's Office Locations
- 1 816 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (636) 939-2550
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Narissa for 4 months now and she is terrific. She works with me to co-create a treatment plan that helps me reach my recovery goals. Since I started seeing her, my quality of life has improved measurably. Despite one of the other reviews, I have found the office staff to be super friendly and responsive.
About Narissa Marasso, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427694165
