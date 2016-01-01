Nasr Balla is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nasr Balla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nasr Balla
Overview
Nasr Balla is a Psychotherapist in Fairfax, VA.
Nasr Balla works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy11350 Random Hills Rd Ste 878, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (202) 759-2215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nasr Balla?
About Nasr Balla
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1962075572
Frequently Asked Questions
Nasr Balla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nasr Balla works at
Nasr Balla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nasr Balla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nasr Balla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nasr Balla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.