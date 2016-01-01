Nasrin Jazayeri, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nasrin Jazayeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nasrin Jazayeri, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Nasrin Jazayeri, NP
Nasrin Jazayeri, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Nasrin Jazayeri works at
Nasrin Jazayeri's Office Locations
Higley5110 E Southern Ave Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (623) 777-7456
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Nasrin Jazayeri, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083776785
Frequently Asked Questions
Nasrin Jazayeri accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nasrin Jazayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nasrin Jazayeri works at
Nasrin Jazayeri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nasrin Jazayeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nasrin Jazayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nasrin Jazayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.