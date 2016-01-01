Overview

Natalia Eltabaa, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain University College and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Natalia Eltabaa works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.