Natalia Eltabaa, APN

Family Medicine
4.7 (97)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Overview

Natalia Eltabaa, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain University College and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Natalia Eltabaa works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care
    457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Point Plaza Primary Care
    565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Ear Infection
Influenza (Flu)
Insect Bites and Stings
Musculoskeletal Injuries
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Natalia Eltabaa, APN

    • Family Medicine
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1215406459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chamberlain University College
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natalia Eltabaa, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalia Eltabaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Natalia Eltabaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    97 patients have reviewed Natalia Eltabaa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalia Eltabaa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalia Eltabaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalia Eltabaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

