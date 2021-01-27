See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Natalia Feldman

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Natalia Feldman

Natalia Feldman is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Natalia Feldman works at Rutland Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Natalia Feldman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rutland Medical PC
    145 E 98TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 221-8600

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 27, 2021
Professional, courteous and knowledgable.
— Jan 27, 2021
Photo: Natalia Feldman
About Natalia Feldman

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992330658
Frequently Asked Questions

Natalia Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Natalia Feldman works at Rutland Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Natalia Feldman’s profile.

Natalia Feldman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natalia Feldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalia Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalia Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

