Dr. Natalie Allen, OTD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natalie Allen, OTD
Dr. Natalie Allen, OTD is a Hand Occupational Therapist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Flat Rock Health Seattle Medical Associates10564 5th Ave NE Ste 402, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions (206) 486-3337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allen is a brilliant and dedicated healer. And, she makes being in pain not as bad with her positivity. Her treatments have helped my tennis elbow quite a bit.
About Dr. Natalie Allen, OTD
- Hand Occupational Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
