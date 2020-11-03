See All Occupational Therapists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Natalie Allen, OTD

Hand Occupational Therapy
Overview of Dr. Natalie Allen, OTD

Dr. Natalie Allen, OTD is a Hand Occupational Therapist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Allen works at Washington Hand Therapy in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allen's Office Locations

    Flat Rock Health Seattle Associates
    10564 5th Ave NE Ste 402, Seattle, WA 98125 (206) 486-3337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Motor Skills Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Occupational Therapy Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natalie Allen, OTD

    Specialties
    • Hand Occupational Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598281933
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Washington State University
