Natalie Araya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Araya, PA
Overview
Natalie Araya, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2780 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 468-0140
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natalie Araya?
Staff was extremely professional and courteous.
About Natalie Araya, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1578828604
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Araya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Araya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Natalie Araya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Araya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Araya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Araya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.