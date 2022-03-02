See All Family Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Natalie Araya, PA

Family Medicine
4.4 (37)
Overview

Natalie Araya, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    2780 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 468-0140
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.4
    Mar 02, 2022
    Staff was extremely professional and courteous.
    About Natalie Araya, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578828604
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natalie Araya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Natalie Araya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Natalie Araya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Araya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Araya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Araya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

