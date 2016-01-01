Natalie Ball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Ball, APRN
Overview of Natalie Ball, APRN
Natalie Ball, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Norwalk, CT.
Natalie Ball works at
Natalie Ball's Office Locations
Day Street Community Health Center49 Day St, Norwalk, CT 06854 Directions (203) 854-9292
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Natalie Ball, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982128856
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natalie Ball has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.