Natalie Barone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Barone, MSN
Overview of Natalie Barone, MSN
Natalie Barone, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Natalie Barone's Office Locations
- 1 3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 630, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 657-8425
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natalie Barone?
I’m a retired attorney whose physician recommended my consultation with Mrs. Barone, who is a genetic counselor in the oncology area for the Barnes, Jewish, Children’s organization. She was pleasant, thorough, and explained this complex area of science, as it applied to me and genetic aspects of my care, in terms which I easily understood. In my experience, it’s a rare medical practitioner who possesses cutting edge knowledge, communicates effectively, and truly cares. My physician in Illinois did a great service, when referring me to this St Louis practitioner for genetic counseling and testing.
About Natalie Barone, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689183832
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natalie Barone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Barone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.