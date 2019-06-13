See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Natalie Barone, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Natalie Barone, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Natalie Barone, MSN

Natalie Barone, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Natalie Barone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 630, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 657-8425

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Natalie Barone?

Jun 13, 2019
I’m a retired attorney whose physician recommended my consultation with Mrs. Barone, who is a genetic counselor in the oncology area for the Barnes, Jewish, Children’s organization. She was pleasant, thorough, and explained this complex area of science, as it applied to me and genetic aspects of my care, in terms which I easily understood. In my experience, it’s a rare medical practitioner who possesses cutting edge knowledge, communicates effectively, and truly cares. My physician in Illinois did a great service, when referring me to this St Louis practitioner for genetic counseling and testing.
IL — Jun 13, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Natalie Barone, MSN
How would you rate your experience with Natalie Barone, MSN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Natalie Barone to family and friends

Natalie Barone's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Natalie Barone

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Natalie Barone, MSN.

About Natalie Barone, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689183832
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Natalie Barone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Natalie Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Natalie Barone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Barone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Natalie Barone, MSN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.