Natalie Bridges, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Natalie Bridges, NP

Natalie Bridges, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University of Texas at Arlington, Master of Science in Nursing.

Natalie Bridges works at Inspire Health in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Natalie Bridges' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inspire Health
    2840 Legacy Dr Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 200-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 30, 2020
Natalie is amazing! She listens to all of your concerns and is extremely thorough. Highly recommend trusting her with your care.
Ashley B — Apr 30, 2020
Photo: Natalie Bridges, NP
About Natalie Bridges, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942772587
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Texas at Arlington, Master of Science in Nursing
Undergraduate School
  • Texas Christian University
