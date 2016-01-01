Natalie Driscoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Driscoll, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI.
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St # APC-10, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-7959
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982014502
Natalie Driscoll accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Natalie Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Driscoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.