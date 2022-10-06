Dr. Natalie Frazier, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Frazier, PHD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Frazier, PHD is a Counselor in Huntsville, AL.
Dr. Frazier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michelle Jennings, LICSW, PIP2308 Pansy St Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-4377Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frazier?
My kids have a lot of anxiety and one has OCD and dr Frazier has been so good at working with them
About Dr. Natalie Frazier, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1225170426
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazier works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.