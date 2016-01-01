Natalie Gaber accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Gaber, MSW
Overview
Natalie Gaber, MSW is a Counselor in Voorhees, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 75 State St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (888) 982-7956
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natalie Gaber?
About Natalie Gaber, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1326073883
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Gaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Natalie Gaber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Gaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Gaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Gaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.