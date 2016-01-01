Natalie Honeycutt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Honeycutt, LPC
Overview
Natalie Honeycutt, LPC is a Counselor in Johnson City, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 600 E Unaka Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 416-3225
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natalie Honeycutt?
About Natalie Honeycutt, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1275722035
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Honeycutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natalie Honeycutt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Honeycutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Honeycutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Honeycutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.