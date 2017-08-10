See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Natalie Jones, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Natalie Jones, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Natalie Jones, FNP-BC

Natalie Jones, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Francisca Trujillo, NP
Francisca Trujillo, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Monica A Kirkendoll, NP
Monica A Kirkendoll, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Natalie Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    2929 S Garnett Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 665-1521
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Natalie Jones?

    Aug 10, 2017
    Natalie is wonderful! Took our baby girl into urgent care, and she was so helpful and knowledgeable. She even called a couple days later to check and see how our baby was doing. We loved her! Only wish we could use her as our regular dr and we would in a heartbeat!
    Dallas, TX — Aug 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Natalie Jones, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Natalie Jones, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Natalie Jones to family and friends

    Natalie Jones' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Natalie Jones

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Natalie Jones, FNP-BC.

    About Natalie Jones, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336518786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natalie Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natalie Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Natalie Jones, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.