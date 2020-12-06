Natalie Keese-Hamm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Keese-Hamm, LMFT
Natalie Keese-Hamm, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Coeur D Alene, ID.
Heritage Health Family Support Services2201 N Ironwood Pl, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 769-4222
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
Natalie is an incredibly knowledgeable therapist and really cares about every one of her clients. She is fun-loving, very empathetic, taps into her logical brain but not in an overbearing way, and is just amazing.
About Natalie Keese-Hamm, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1578974192
Natalie Keese-Hamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Natalie Keese-Hamm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Keese-Hamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Keese-Hamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Keese-Hamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.