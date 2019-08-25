Natalie Kerber, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Kerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natalie Kerber, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Natalie Kerber, FNP-C
Natalie Kerber, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Milwaukee, WI.
Natalie Kerber works at
Natalie Kerber's Office Locations
Procare Medical Group1502 S LAYTON BLVD, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 643-6454Monday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
Procare Medical Group5631 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis, WI 53219 Directions (414) 645-7499Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
i enjoy seeing Natalie Kerber. very helpful and takes the time to explain medications and future care. I fully trust her knowledge of medical treatment.
About Natalie Kerber, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1184075160
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
