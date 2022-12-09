Natalie Lombardo, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natalie Lombardo, CRNP
Overview of Natalie Lombardo, CRNP
Natalie Lombardo, CRNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in White Oak, PA.
Natalie Lombardo's Office Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak1220 Lincoln Way Ste 101, White Oak, PA 15131 Directions (412) 229-7972Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very personable and identified exactly my concerns and how to treat them
About Natalie Lombardo, CRNP
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1144873597
Natalie Lombardo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Lombardo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Natalie Lombardo using Healthline FindCare.
Natalie Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natalie Lombardo works at
40 patients have reviewed Natalie Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Lombardo.
