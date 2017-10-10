Dr. Malovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Malovich, PHD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Malovich, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5691 S Redwood Rd Unit 15, Salt Lake City, UT 84123 Directions (801) 281-4084
Ratings & Reviews
I am taking Natalies High Conflict Co-Parenting class and I think she is amazing. I think the reviews she has gotten must mainly come from the "losing' parent in child custody evaluation cases, but in getting to know her views I think many people lose track of making sure that the child is the one that should win in a divorce. She is fabulous and very knowledgeable in the field.
About Dr. Natalie Malovich, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245207323
Frequently Asked Questions
