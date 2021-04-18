See All Nurse Practitioners in Jupiter, FL
Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP

Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Jupiter, FL. 

Natalie Sanaty-Nya works at Jupiter Medical Group, Jupiter, FL in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Natalie Sanaty-Nya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Margaret M. Egan, M.D
    875 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 746-2411
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Conviva Care Center North Jupiter
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 5103, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 747-7377
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sialorrhea Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Natalie Sanaty-Nya?

    Apr 18, 2021
    Always a pleasure to visit Natalie Sanaty-Nya. medically and encouragement...I trust her
    Anna Cardovillis — Apr 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Natalie Sanaty-Nya to family and friends

    Natalie Sanaty-Nya's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Natalie Sanaty-Nya

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP.

    About Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487178067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Sanaty-Nya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Natalie Sanaty-Nya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natalie Sanaty-Nya works at Jupiter Medical Group, Jupiter, FL in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Natalie Sanaty-Nya’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Natalie Sanaty-Nya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Sanaty-Nya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Sanaty-Nya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Sanaty-Nya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.