Natalie Sanchez, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Natalie Sanchez, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reno, NV.
Natalie Sanchez works at
Locations
Health Psychology Associates LLC245 Mount Rose St, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 448-6828
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Sanchez is amazing! She heard what my concerns were and gave me perfect strategies to use. One visit made a huge impact on my concern.
About Natalie Sanchez, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1659538338
