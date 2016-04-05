See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Reno, NV
Natalie Sanchez, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Natalie Sanchez, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reno, NV. 

Natalie Sanchez works at Health Psychology Associates in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Psychology Associates LLC
    245 Mount Rose St, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 448-6828
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    
    
    About Natalie Sanchez, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659538338
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natalie Sanchez, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Natalie Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natalie Sanchez works at Health Psychology Associates in Reno, NV. View the full address on Natalie Sanchez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Natalie Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

