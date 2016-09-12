See All Nurse Practitioners in Woodland, CA
Natalie Spiller, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Natalie Spiller, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Natalie Spiller, NP

Natalie Spiller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Woodland, CA. 

Natalie Spiller works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Natalie Spiller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr Dept 2, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Natalie Spiller?

    Sep 12, 2016
    Very kind and caring. Highly knowledgeable and administers shots quickly and efficiently:-)
    Francine in RANCHO Cordova , CA — Sep 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Natalie Spiller, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Natalie Spiller, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Natalie Spiller to family and friends

    Natalie Spiller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Natalie Spiller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Natalie Spiller, NP.

    About Natalie Spiller, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1760743975
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natalie Spiller, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Spiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Natalie Spiller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Natalie Spiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natalie Spiller works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Natalie Spiller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Natalie Spiller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Spiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Spiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Spiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.