Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Swanson, OD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Swanson, OD
Dr. Natalie Swanson, OD is an Optometrist in Hamburg, NY.
Dr. Swanson works at
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
Joseph C Biondolillo206 Lake St, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 649-1010
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Would highly recommend Dr. Swanson. She is very professional , personable and attentive to her clients/patients. She explains things very thoroughly, answers any concerns and takes the time to make you feel comfortable. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Natalie Swanson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1780600783
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
