Dr. Nataliya Belfor, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nataliya Belfor, PHD is a Psychologist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Belfor works at
Locations
Semyon Rubinshteyn MD2211 Post St Ste 203, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 680-3909
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Belfor worked with me for 5.5 years after a serious accident, brain injury and PTSD. There is no person I credit more than her for my recovery. She is the most talented, empathetic, practical and compassionate doctor I have worked with (and in a near-death even you meet many!) Dr Belfor did my cognitive assessment 6 months after my accident. She was the only doctor who caught that I’d fallen to be dry low percentiles in key executive functions. She told me I’d lost a lot of superpowers, but that I’d never picked the initial set and we could choose who I wanted to be now. Through weekly sessions she helped me get back to all functions of daily living, build a healthy and happy life, get a therapy dog (who she welcomed to her office), and eventually return to a high-powered white collar job. She coached me for 3.5 years after return to work to help me relearn my job and find my footing again. She is literally the reason I’m capable of living the life I do today. She’s amazing.
About Dr. Nataliya Belfor, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861632408
Dr. Belfor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Belfor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belfor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belfor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belfor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.