Nataliya Valiaeva, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nataliya Valiaeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nataliya Valiaeva, LCPC
Overview
Nataliya Valiaeva, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Naperville, IL.
Nataliya Valiaeva works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy50 S Main St Ste 200, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (312) 804-5655Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nataliya Valiaeva?
About Nataliya Valiaeva, LCPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1851757900
Frequently Asked Questions
Nataliya Valiaeva accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nataliya Valiaeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nataliya Valiaeva works at
2 patients have reviewed Nataliya Valiaeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nataliya Valiaeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nataliya Valiaeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nataliya Valiaeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.