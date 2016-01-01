Natalya Vlaskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Natalya Vlaskin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Natalya Vlaskin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, WA.
Natalya Vlaskin works at
Locations
Factoria Location3900 Factoria Blvd SE Ste A, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions (425) 903-3141Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Natalya Vlaskin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407124407
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalya Vlaskin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalya Vlaskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Natalya Vlaskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalya Vlaskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalya Vlaskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalya Vlaskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.