Natalya Vlaskin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Natalya Vlaskin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, WA. 

Natalya Vlaskin works at Summit Primary Care & Walk-in Clinic in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Factoria Location
    3900 Factoria Blvd SE Ste A, Bellevue, WA 98006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 903-3141
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Natalya Vlaskin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407124407
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natalya Vlaskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Natalya Vlaskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natalya Vlaskin works at Summit Primary Care & Walk-in Clinic in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Natalya Vlaskin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Natalya Vlaskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalya Vlaskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalya Vlaskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalya Vlaskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

