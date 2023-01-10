Natasha Kanipe is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natasha Kanipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natasha Kanipe
Offers telehealth
Overview of Natasha Kanipe
Natasha Kanipe is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Natasha Kanipe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Natasha Kanipe's Office Locations
-
1
Holston Medical Group105 W Stone Dr Ste 3A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-2420
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natasha Kanipe?
She is an amazing doctor. You can tell that she really cares for her patients. My friend recommended me to her and I’m so happy that she did so. She gets a 10 in my book
About Natasha Kanipe
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700204781
Frequently Asked Questions
Natasha Kanipe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Natasha Kanipe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natasha Kanipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natasha Kanipe works at
15 patients have reviewed Natasha Kanipe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natasha Kanipe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natasha Kanipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natasha Kanipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.