Natasha Mallie, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA.
Richard B Ward MD909 Hyde St Ste 317, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 440-4800
She genuinely cares about her patients. Don’t hesitate to consult with Natasha. Super nice but also very professional.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437517646
Natasha Mallie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Natasha Mallie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natasha Mallie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natasha Mallie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natasha Mallie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.