Dr. Nathalie Chen, OD
Overview of Dr. Nathalie Chen, OD
Dr. Nathalie Chen, OD is an Optometrist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from The College of New Jersey.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Opsin Eye Care3261 Us Highway 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 984-6930
Opsin Eye Care1610 State Route 35 Ste 12, Oakhurst, NJ 07755 Directions (732) 984-6930
Opsin Eye Care2380 US Highway 9 # C-6, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 984-6930
Midatlantic Eye Center70 E Front St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-0858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Avesis
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- March Vision Care
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, explains everything. You do not feel rushed.
About Dr. Nathalie Chen, OD
- Optometry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1265746697
Education & Certifications
- University Optometric Center, Ny
- The College of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.