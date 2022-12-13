See All Nurse Practitioners in Jersey City, NJ
Nathalie Ortiz

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Nathalie Ortiz

Nathalie Ortiz is a Nurse Practitioner in Jersey City, NJ. 

Nathalie Ortiz works at Metropolitan Family Health Ntwk in Jersey City, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nathalie Ortiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Family Hlth Ntwk
    935 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 478-5800
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Very professional, covered all the basics of my needs as a patient felt so comfortable talking to her , she really cares of her patient gets a better health benefits and help
    Sanchez Julio — Dec 13, 2022
    Photo: Nathalie Ortiz
    About Nathalie Ortiz

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477974509
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nathalie Ortiz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nathalie Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nathalie Ortiz works at Metropolitan Family Health Ntwk in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Nathalie Ortiz’s profile.

    Nathalie Ortiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nathalie Ortiz.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.