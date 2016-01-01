Nathan Bartley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nathan Bartley, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Nathan Bartley, NP
Nathan Bartley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Nathan Bartley works at
Nathan Bartley's Office Locations
-
1
Ridge Behavioral Health System3050 Rio Dosa Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (800) 968-6866
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nathan Bartley?
About Nathan Bartley, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306329388
Frequently Asked Questions
Nathan Bartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nathan Bartley works at
Nathan Bartley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nathan Bartley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathan Bartley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathan Bartley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.