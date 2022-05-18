Nathan Bell, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathan Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nathan Bell, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Nathan Bell, APRN
Nathan Bell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Nathan Bell works at
Nathan Bell's Office Locations
-
1
Pain Matters and Wellness5235 S Durango Dr # 2, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 685-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- One Health
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nathan Bell?
I can HONESTLY say i am so thankful I was recommend. I have suffered severe migraine cluster and various other headaches and body pains for decades . I recently had to move from another state , and I am so thankful because I found Nathen Bell ! It’s one less headache! And a quality of life I will never take for granted. Whole heartedly if you suffer physical pain too , look no further. His immense knowledge of types of pain and how get you to be as productive as you can with quality of life in my humble opinion is second to none .
About Nathan Bell, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396396529
Frequently Asked Questions
Nathan Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nathan Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nathan Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nathan Bell works at
6 patients have reviewed Nathan Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nathan Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathan Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathan Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.