See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Nathan Bell, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Nathan Bell, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Nathan Bell, APRN

Nathan Bell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Nathan Bell works at Pain Matters and Wellness in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Nathan Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Matters and Wellness
    5235 S Durango Dr # 2, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 685-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • One Health
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nathan Bell?

    May 18, 2022
    I can HONESTLY say i am so thankful I was recommend. I have suffered severe migraine cluster and various other headaches and body pains for decades . I recently had to move from another state , and I am so thankful because I found Nathen Bell ! It’s one less headache! And a quality of life I will never take for granted. Whole heartedly if you suffer physical pain too , look no further. His immense knowledge of types of pain and how get you to be as productive as you can with quality of life in my humble opinion is second to none .
    Dean Berton — May 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nathan Bell, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Nathan Bell, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nathan Bell to family and friends

    Nathan Bell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nathan Bell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nathan Bell, APRN.

    About Nathan Bell, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396396529
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nathan Bell, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathan Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nathan Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nathan Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nathan Bell works at Pain Matters and Wellness in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Nathan Bell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Nathan Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nathan Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathan Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathan Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nathan Bell, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.