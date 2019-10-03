Dr. Nathan Conlee, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conlee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Conlee, DC
Overview
Dr. Nathan Conlee, DC is a Chiropractor in Tucson, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3020 N COUNTRY CLUB RD, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 322-6161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conlee?
I was in a car accident and Dr. Conlee and his staff were wonderful! He has so much knowledge and expertise in so many different areas. I highly recommend him! Thank you Dr. Conlee!
About Dr. Nathan Conlee, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1306804984
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conlee accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Conlee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conlee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conlee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conlee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.