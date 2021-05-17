Nathan Dossey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nathan Dossey
Nathan Dossey is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Sisters of Charity Hospital2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1000
Nate is a very kind, compassionate and detail oriented provider. Helped diagnose and treat Immunology, Allergy and other conditions that I have. I am receiving care above other providers in the area. My children also are being treated for various conditions and love it there. I highly recommend a visit with Nate and staff!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 1013416759
