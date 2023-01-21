See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Nathan Klein, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Nathan Klein, FNP-C

Nathan Klein, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY.

Nathan Klein works at Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Surprise, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Anthem, AZ, Tempe, AZ and Litchfield Park, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nathan Klein's Office Locations

  1
    Affiliated Dermatology - Scottsdale
    20401 N 73rd St Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
  2
    Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc
    19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027
  3
    Affiliated Dermatology - Surprise
    13995 W Statler Blvd Ste 150, Surprise, AZ 85374
  4
    Affiliated Dermatology - Gilbert
    1459 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296
  5
    Affiliated Dermatology - Anthem
    41810 N Venture Dr Unit D136, Anthem, AZ 85086
  6
    Affiliated Dermatology - Tempe
    1845 E Broadway Rd Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85282
  7
    Affiliated Dermatology - Ahwatukee
    16515 S 40th St Ste 135, Phoenix, AZ 85048
  8
    Affiliated Dermatology - Old Town
    7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
  9
    Academic Urology and Urogynecology of Arizona
    14044 W Camelback Rd Ste 216, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 21, 2023
    Nathan has been my dermatologist since 2020, and I’m thankful I found him after searching other locations and providers who simply didn’t care enough to explain or treat me the way I deserved. Nathan is always kind, professional and caring. He is willing to accommodate if I have a last-minute concern, and truly listens and tried to help. He has referred me to other specialists to investigate whether my health issue stems elsewhere, and provides advice that has helped me in my journey. I am grateful! Thanks so much! :)
    Jacqueline F. — Jan 21, 2023
    About Nathan Klein, FNP-C

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    • Arizona State University
