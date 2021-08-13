Dr. Niss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan Niss, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Niss, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Plata, MD.
Dr. Niss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hiland & Associates PC616 Charles St Ste 106, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (301) 753-8306
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niss?
He’s a really great person and an excellent listener. He’s very helpful.
About Dr. Nathan Niss, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1891891511
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niss works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Niss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.