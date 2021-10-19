Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D
Overview of Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D
Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Noblesville, IN.
Dr. Parmer's Office Locations
Riverview Health Physicians Neuropsychology395 Westfield Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On the day of the appointment, Dr. Parmer greeted me in the waiting room prior to my going into the exam room with his assistant for the testing. He immediately helped me feel at ease with his friendly demeanor. He thoroughly explained how the visit would flow. The following day, he called me with the results, which he thoroughly explained with a high level of detail to my satisfaction. I truly appreciated that. I would recommend Dr. Parmer.
About Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
- Male
- 1235392101
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
Dr. Parmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parmer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
