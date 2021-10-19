See All Neuropsychologists in Noblesville, IN
Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D

Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Noblesville, IN. 

Dr. Parmer works at Riverview Health Physicians Neuropsychology in Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview Health Physicians Neuropsychology
    395 Westfield Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parmer?

    Oct 19, 2021
    On the day of the appointment, Dr. Parmer greeted me in the waiting room prior to my going into the exam room with his assistant for the testing. He immediately helped me feel at ease with his friendly demeanor. He thoroughly explained how the visit would flow. The following day, he called me with the results, which he thoroughly explained with a high level of detail to my satisfaction. I truly appreciated that. I would recommend Dr. Parmer.
    PJF — Oct 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parmer to family and friends

    Dr. Parmer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parmer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1235392101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Riverview Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parmer works at Riverview Health Physicians Neuropsychology in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Parmer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.